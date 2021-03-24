Egypt,Jordan PMs Chair 29th Session of Joint Higher Committee

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli and his Jordanian counterpart Bisher Al Khasawneh presided over on Tuesday23/3/2021 meetings of the 29th session of the joint Egyptian-Jordanian Higher Committee.

Madbouli conveyed the greetings of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi to King Abdullah II of Jordan, wishing the kingdom further progress and stability.

Madbouli greeted the Jordanian government and people on the approach of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, expressing hope that the world would eradicate the coronavirus pandemic very soon.

Egypt and Jordan are "capable of dealing with the exceptional circumstances posed by the Covid-19 pandemic," Madbouli said, adding that more efforts need to be taken to end this crisis.

The Egyptian prime minister stressed the importance of joint action to find political solutions to various regional issues, topped by the Palestinian crisis.

Both Egypt and Jordan are keen on pushing forward efforts meant to settle the Palestinian crisis based on the two-state solution, Madbouli said.

Madbouli praised the contributions of the Egyptian community living in Jordan to the economic and investment sector in the kingdom.

President Sisi issued directives to provide all possible support for Jordan with regard to the Covid-19 pathogen, he noted

Madbouli further called for increasing the volume of trade exchange between the two countries and working on overcoming all obstacles facing Egyptian and Jordanian investors.

He also extended thanks to Jordan for its "understanding and support" of the Egyptian and Sudanese sides as regards the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, saying that Egypt seeks to solve this crisis using diplomatic means.

Madbouli expressed hope that the meetings of the Egyptian, Jordanian and Iraqi offices on Wednesday would help boost cooperation among the three Arab countries in the fields of energy and trade exchange.

For his part, the Jordanian prime minister said the 29th session of the joint Egyptian-Jordanian Higher Committee reflects strategic relations between the two countries.

Khasawneh said both Jordan and Egypt agree on the importance of working on resolving the Palestinian-Israeli conflict on the basis of establishing an independent Palestinian state on the June 4, 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital, according to the two-state solution.

Jordan, Egypt, and Iraq launched a cooperation mechanism earlier with the aim of achieving economic and trade integration among the three Arab countries, particularly in the fields of energy and electricity.