Egypt Reports 648 Covid-19 Cases, 43 Fatalities

The Health and Population Ministry said on Tuesday 23/4 that 648 new coronavirus infections were detected, bringing the case load to 196,709.

In a statement, Spokesperson for the Health and Population Ministry Khaled Megahed said 43 patients have died from the pathogen over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 11,680.

As many as 500 patients were discharged from isolation hospitals after receiving necessary medical care, taking the number of recovered cases to 150,924 so far, the spokesperson said.