Egypt: World Bank's Portfolio in Egypt Includes 13 Projects, Says Report

24 March 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Ministry of Planning and Economic Development said that the World Bank Group's current portfolio in Egypt includes 13 projects, at a total funding of USD 5.84 billion.

Those projects are directed to development purposes and human capital investment, the ministry added in a report released on Tuesday23/3/2021.

The World Bank is working on developing the framework of the 2021-2025 strategic partnership for Egypt, which focuses on creating jobs and achieving social and economic inclusion, the report noted.

This partnership centers on three main strategic areas; improving good governance and creating jobs in cooperation with the private sector, as well as supporting social inclusion, the report read.

The World Bank stressed that the Egyptian government made a significant progress in the three main fields of the strategic partnership, noting that national economic reforms are aimed at providing job opportunities and realizing sustainable economic growth, the report said.

The World Bank explained that the Egyptian government took measures to enhance the investment climate, through introducing amendments to the investment law, enforcing a law on competition and the prevention of monopolistic practices, as well as modifying a system for issuing industrial licenses.

