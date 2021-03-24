Egypt: Tayyeb - Al-Azhar Keen to Offer All Forms of Support to Somalia

Al-Azhar Grand Imam Ahmed el Tayyeb said on Tuesday23/3/2021 Al-Azhar is keen on offering all forms of support to Somalia.

During his meeting with Somali Foreign Minister Mohamed Abdirizak, Tayyeb noted that Al-Azhar will train and qualify Somali imams after an agreement with the Somali awqaf minister to spread moderate thought among the Somali people and fight extremism.

Al-Azhar University receives about 873 Somali students, the grand imam noted, wishing that they would establish a true scientific renaissance in their country.

Meanwhile, Abdirizak said Al-Azhar has great popularity in his country, thanking the Islamic institution for its support of the African country to overcome its crisis.

The Somali top diplomat also stressed the importance of the role played by Al-Azhar in combating extremism.