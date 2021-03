Education Minister Tareq Shawqy said Thanaweya Amma (high school) exams will be held "online" in July or August for all regular students, service sector students, and home-based students.

Under the new assessment system, students will not have papers for tests, he said, adding the system does not depend on marks.

Final exams for preparatory school students will start in June, Shawqy said on Tuesday 23/3/2021.

All details about the exams will be announced soon, added the minister.