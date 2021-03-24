Egypt: Minister - 23rd Egyptian National Film Festival Milestone in Art Industry Support

Minister of Culture Enas Abdel-Dayem said the Egyptian National Film Festival, in its 23rd edition, provides a chance for boosting the role of cinema in handling social issues.

Movies can play a pivotal role in promoting national identity and supporting the cinema industry in the society as well as other innovative arts, added Abdel-Dayem during the final awarding cermony of the festival hosted at Al-Gomhoriya Theater in downtown Cairo.

This round was organized by the Cultural Development Fund sector after coming to a halt for two years.

The renowned film critic Kamal Ramzy was supervising the completion of the new edition, which was prepared by the late director Samir Seif.

Head of the fund Fathy Abdel-Wahab said the holding of the festival is meant to support the cinematic arts, and within the framework of the Ministry of Culture's keenness to continue cultural and artistic activities, while applying all guidelines to implement preventive and precautionary measures to battle the coronavirus.

The festival included long and short fictional films, as well as documentary and animation films that were submitted for participation in 2018, 2019 and 2020, amounting to 170 films.

The winners in the fictional film category were the movies "Bein el Bahrein" (between two seas), "Lama Benetweled" (When we are born) and "Anha" ((About her), while the prize in the documentary and animation category went to "Bubble", El-Sayed Banafsegi" and "Shattered". In the documentaries category the winners were "kilo 64", "Resala lewaledi" (A letter to my father), "Endama Yarda Elnas" (when people feel satisfied) and "El Mataha" (the maze)