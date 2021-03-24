South Africa: Water and Sanitation On Celebrating World Water Day

press release

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) urges the South African society to join the world in celebrating the value and centrality of water on World Water Day on 22 March 2021 under the theme "Valuing water".

World Water Day is celebrated annually as an awareness day to remind people of the importance and centrality of water. The day is also meant to create awareness of the importance of access and wise use of water for everyone. World Water Day also advocates for the sustainable management of water resources for water security.

This year's theme of "Valuing Water" is a reminder of the immeasurable importance of water on the livelihoods of many people, especially in a dry and water scarce country like South Africa. It is a very relevant theme as people, especially those who do not suffer and get regular supply from their taps sometimes take the importance and value of access to water for granted.

People start taking notice of the value of water when water resources run dry and authorities start implementing restrictions.

"The theme basically poses a question to every member of society. What is the value of water, what value attachment do we place on each and every single drop of water, are we doing enough to protect every drop of water from pollution and wastage, especially in a water scarce country like ours? The theme is basically a call for an introspection on how we value water in our everyday lives", said the Department's spokesperson, Sputnik Ratau.

Water is the most precious resource which is the source of life which has no substitute. This then calls for every individual to value each and every drop of this precious resource.

"Water is more valuable than ever before, especially as we are faced with the deadly COVID-19 pandemic which requires regular handwashing as one of the key preventive measures", Ratau said.

DWS calls on all citizens to treat water with utmost respect and afford each drop the value it deserves to ensure water security for everyone in this water scarce country.