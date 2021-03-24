Mozambique: Covid-19 - Three Deaths, 190 New Cases, 306 Recoveries

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Tuesday announced a further three deaths from the Covid-19 respiratory disease, 190 new cases and 306 full recoveries.

According to a Ministry of Health press release, the latest victims are two men and one woman, all Mozambican citizens, aged 35, 54 and 74. Two of them died in Maputo city, and the third in Maputo province. This brings the total Covid-19 death toll in Mozambique to 750.

Since the start of the pandemic, 467,993 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 1,697 of them in the previous 24 hours. Of the samples tested, 466 were from Maputo city, 350 from Nampula, 168 from Manica, 160 from Gaza, 143 from Cabo Delgado, 122 from Sofala, 107 from Niassa, 90 from Inhambane, 60 from Tete and 31 from Maputo province. No tests were reported from Zambezia.

1,507 of the tests gave negative results, while 190 people tested positive for the coronavirus. Tuesday's positivity rate (the proportion of those tested found to be infected by the virus) was 11.2 per cent. This compares with 10.5 per cent on Monday and 12.3 per cent on Sunday.

The positivity rate has certainly reduced sharply. This month it only reached 20 per cent on two days, whereas there were occasions in February when it went to over 30 per cent.

164 of the cases reported on Tuesday were Mozambicans, 21 are known to be foreigners (but the Ministry release did not give their nationalities), while the nationality of the remaining five has yet to be confirmed. 118 were men or boys and 72 were women or girls. 11 were children under the age of 15, and a further 11 were over 65 years old. In four cases, no age information was available.

59 of the new cases were from Nampula, 58 from Maputo city, 18 from Niassa, 14 from Gaza, 13 from Manica, seven from Maputo province, seven from Inhambane, five from Sofala, five from Cabo Delgado, and four from Tete.

Over the same 24 hour period, 13 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital (11 in Maputo, one in Inhambane and one in Zambezia), and ten new cases were admitted (seven in Maputo, two in Zambezia, and one in Inhambane).

As of Tuesday, 119 people were under medical care in the Covid-19 wards (down from 125 on Monday). 79 of these patients (66.4 per cent) were in Maputo. There were also 13 patients in Zambezia, ten in Nampula, six in Sofala, five in Matola, four in Inhambane, one in Tete, and one in Gaza. The Covid-19 isolation facilities in Cabo Delgado, Niassa and Manica remained empty.

The Ministry also reported that 306 people were declared fully recovered from Covid-19 on Tuesday (151 in Sofala, 112 in Tete, 23 in Niassa, 10 in Zambezia, and 10 in Inhambane). This brings the total number of recoveries to 53,188 - which is 80 per cent of all those diagnosed with Covid-19 in Mozambique.

The number of active Covid-19 cases has fallen to 12,554 (down from 12,673 on Monday). The geographical breakdown of these cases is as follows: Maputo city, 9,093 (72.4 per cent of the total); Maputo province, 1.959; Nampula, 345; Sofala, 224; Niassa, 219; Zambezia, 214; Inhambane, 211; Gaza, 111; Cabo Delgado, 84; Manica, 73; and Tete, 21.