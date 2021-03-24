Mozambique: Bakers Threaten to Increase Bread Prices

24 March 2021
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The chairperson of the Mozambican Association of Bakers (AMOPAO), Victor Miguel, announced on Tuesday that bakers will increase the price of bread as from 1 April, according to a report on the independent television station, STV.

He claimed that a price increase is inevitable, to compensate for increases in the price of the raw materials used to make bread, particularly wheat flour. He claimed that the price of flour has recently risen by 27 per cent, with a 50 kilo sack of flour now costing 2,100 meticais (about 29 US dollars at current exchange rates), instead of 1,650 meticais.

"Unfortunately, the time has come when we can no longer maintain the current bread prices", said Miguel. "We have tried several times to communicate with the government, warning it of the rise in prices of our main raw material. We can try to control other operational costs".

Miguel added that some bakers are running at a loss. They are accumulating debts to their suppliers, and some have closed down.

"We deal directly with the consumers and we know how much the people are suffering", he said, "but the situation of the bakeries is not good".

He argued that increasing the price is a matter of survival for the bakers - but he did not put a figure on the proposed price rise.

Miguel said the price rise would not be uniform, but would vary from province to province, depending on the specific conditions in each of them.

In Maputo, a 25 per cent rise would push the price of a standard loaf of bread from 10 to 12.5 meticais. The last time bread prices went up was in June 2020.

Some bakers interviewed by STV suggested that the government could avoid a price rise, if it reverted to the policy followed over a decade ago of subsidising wheat flour. But the government would clearly have difficulty in fitting a massive subsidy into its budget for 2021.

Bread is regarded as a staple in Mozambican urban areas, and a substantial price rise will be met with dismay - particularly because wages have been frozen since 2019.

The annual increase in the minimum wage did not happen in 2020. The Labour Consultative Commission (CCT), the tripartite negotiating forum between the government, the trade unions and the employers, suspended its meetings because of the Covid-19 pandemic. There is no sign of any movement on the minimum wage this year either, with the result that real wages are gradually eroding and poverty levels are rising.

