Zimbabwe: CBZ Voted Best Bank in Zim By Global Finance Magazine

CBZ Bank has been voted Zimbabwe's best performing bank by the respected US-based Global Finance Magazine at the institution's 28th annual awards for the World's Best Banks.

The achievement is a third successive feat for the bank which has become a leading feature on the country's banking and financial landscape and more so now, when the economy seeks to recover from the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Banks are playing a key role in economic recovery around the world. Our Best Bank awards highlight the leaders in restoring growth and mapping a way forward," said Joseph D. Giarraputo, publisher and editorial director of Global Finance.

"This year's evaluations are more important and valuable than at any point in their 28 year history, given the unprecedented economic conditions wrought by the global pandemic," he added.

The award selections were made by the editors of Global Finance after extensive consultations with corporate financial executives, bankers and banking consultants, and analysts throughout the world.

Objective criteria considered included: growth in assets, profitability, geographic reach, strategic relationships, new business development and innovation in products. Subjective criteria included the opinions of equity analysts, credit rating analysts, banking consultants and others involved in the industry.

"We are pleased to advise that we have been announced by Global Finance as the 2021 Best Bank in Zimbabwe. We take this time to thank You our Partners as we could not have achieved this without you!," wrote CBZ on its official Twitter page.