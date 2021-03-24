Zimbabwe: Land Developer, Munyaradzi Denied Bail

24 March 2021
263Chat (Harare)
By Shorai Murwira

Harare Magistrate Vongai Muchuchuti Guwuriro has ruled against a bail application by Delatfin Investments proprietor, Felix Munyaradzi who was arrested after he handed himself over to the police on Thursday, facing allegations of defeating the course of justice.

Muchuchuti-Guwuriro said Munyaradzi is not a proper candidate for bail.

Allegations against Munyaradzi are that in July 2021, corruption accused Police Senior Assistant Commissioner Erasmus Makodza made a police report alleging that Munyaradzi had resold a residential stand which he had sold to him, leading to Munyaradzi's arrest.

The State alleges that in January this year, Munyaradzi sent emissaries to Makodza, including one Shadreck Homerato, reportedly with the intention to cause withdrawal of the matter.

The state is also alleging that Munyaradzi threatened Makodza with arrest if he failed to comply with his request.

However, Munyaradzai, through his lawyer, Nickiel Mushangwe is denying allegations saying that the arrest and allegations are malicious.

"The Investigating officer told me that he cannot do anything because his hands are tied and he is receiving orders from the above.

"We entered into an agreement that I will provide Makodza with finances to develop the area (where the top cop was developing housing units) and that he will give us the contract to service his land. Everything was done by our lawyers and when we went to the ground to check the area, we found out that Makodza had engaged another contractor without cancelling our contract," Munyaradzi told the court.

