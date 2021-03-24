Malawi: PAC Faults Chakwera Administration Over 'Illegal' Recruitment in Public Service

A powerful parliamentary committee has faulted the Lazarus Chakwera administration for flouting laid down procedures in the hiring of officials in the public service.

Shadreck Namalomba, chairperson of Parliament's Public Accounts Committee said the Tonse Alliance regime is repeating the cycle of irregular recruitments in the public service.

It follows the publishing last week of the Ombudsman's report detailing various unprocedural appointments and promotions at the Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) during the ousted DPP administration.

Among others, Ombudsman Martha Chizuma questioned the appointment of Collins Magalasi, by the Office of the President and Cabinet rather than the MERA board, as CEO notwithstanding failure to advertise the position.

Reacting to the report, the parliamentary committee observes that the MCP-led Tonse administration is following a similar path.

Namalomba cited the appointments of Chief Secretary to the government as well as Malawi Revenue Authority Commissioner General as examples where procedures were flouted.