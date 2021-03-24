Tanzania: Koffi Olomide Mourns Dr Magufuli

Famous Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) musician, Koffi Olomide alias Mopao Mokonzi has joined Tanzanians in mourning the demise of President John Magufuli.

In a video clip that went viral on social media platforms Wednesday, the legendary singer described his death as a 'loss' not only to Tanzania but also to the entire African continent.

"I want to express my condolences to the President's widow, family and all people of Tanzania.

"You know my love to you... my respect and my consideration for you Tanzania. Accept my condolences. God bless President Magufuli," Koffi Olomide said.