Tanzania: Koffi Olomide Mourns Dr Magufuli

24 March 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Jeremiah Sisya

Famous Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) musician, Koffi Olomide alias Mopao Mokonzi has joined Tanzanians in mourning the demise of President John Magufuli.

In a video clip that went viral on social media platforms Wednesday, the legendary singer described his death as a 'loss' not only to Tanzania but also to the entire African continent.

"I want to express my condolences to the President's widow, family and all people of Tanzania.

"You know my love to you... my respect and my consideration for you Tanzania. Accept my condolences. God bless President Magufuli," Koffi Olomide said.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Billionaire Samad Rabiu's African Fund Will Give Out $100M Yearly
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Mourners Line Tanzanian Streets to Bid Magufuli Farewell
Kenya Orders Closure of Dadaab, Kakuma Refugee Camps

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.