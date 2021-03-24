Rwandair Becomes First African Airline to Vaccinate All Staff Against Covid-19

Sam Ngendahimana/New Times
RwandAir also plans to enter the China market with flights to Guangzhou, the capital city Guangdong Province.
24 March 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

RwandAir has become the first African airline to vaccinate its entire staff against Covid-19.

A press statement issued on Wednesday said Kigali based airline began its vaccination rollout programme earlier this month targeting all staff and crew who received their first shot to position itself as one of the safest on the continent.

The exercise included non-airline staff at Kigali International Airport, the airline's hub, to ensure a safe and secure environment for all passengers.

In April, this year, RwandaAir announced that it had become the first carrier in Africa to start trailing the IATA Travel Pass to enable the safe resumption of international travel.

"Rwanda's rapid roll-out of the first consignment of vaccines to arrive in the country prioritized all frontline workers, including RwandAir's staff and crew. The vaccination programme has been designed to ensure we provide a safe and secure environment for travellers, both in the air and on the ground," Yvonne Manzi Makolo, CEO of RwandAir, said.

She added: "We have carefully considered every customer touch point at Kigali International Airport and on board our aircraft, as the world resumes travelling in the post-Covid era. "We look forward to welcoming our customers back to RwandAir. As an airline, the health and safety of our customers and staff is our number one priority and we have been working hard to restore our customers' confidence to fly."

