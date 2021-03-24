Ethiopia Rights Commission Confirms Eritrean Soldiers Massacred Civilians in Axum, Calls for Comprhensive Investigation in Tigray

Marc Veraart/Flickr
Axum in Ethiopia
24 March 2021
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC/Commission) has released a preliminary report highlighting grave human rights violations and an attack against civilians in Axum city, Tigray region.

After several weeks of attempts, EHRC was able to deploy an investigation mission to Aksum from February 27 to March 5, 2021. The Commission's rapid investigation mission spoke to survivors, 45 families of victims, eyewitnesses and religious leaders in the city. It also led a focus group discussion with 20 residents of the city and spoke with local kebele officials as well as medical personnel of Saint Mary and Axsum Referral Hospitals. The mission has obtained documentary evidence that includes video, audio and photographs from families of victims and relevant authorities.

Accordingly, the preliminary investigation confirms that during the period covered by the report, and the two days of November 28 and November 29, 2020 in particular, grave violations of human rights were committed and that in Axum, over one hundred civilians that included residents, persons displaced from other parts of Tigray, and visitors from other parts of Ethiopia who came to mark the annual Axum Tsion celebration, were killed by Eritrean soldiers. Witnesses, residents, and members of victims' families described gruesome killings of victims in the presence of their children, wives, and mothers.

These widespread human rights violations committed by the Eritrean soldiers who were present in Aksum city at the time of the incident, are not ordinary crimes, but constitute grave contraventions of applicable international and human rights laws and principles. The intentional attacks against civilians, looting, destruction and appropriation of property not justified by military necessity - including religious institutions and health facilities - may amount to crimes against humanity or war crimes. EHRC states that this underscores the urgent need for a comprehensive investigation into the overall human rights situation in Tigray.

Law enforcement measures and actions taken by security forces enforcing a curfew have also resulted in deaths and severe injuries. The Commission expresses grave concern over such actions and calls for an immediate end to the use of disproportionate measures. Investigations into human rights violations related to the application of curfew regulations including the response from security authorities will form part of the full investigation.

"The federal government's announcement that it would commit to a joint investigation by the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights and the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission into human rights violations in Tigray is a step in the right direction," said Daniel Bekele, Chief Commissioner of EHRC.

"While members of the military serve their country and people by even paying the ultimate sacrifice, those who commit human rights abuses should be held accountable for their actions. It is therefore imperative to assist the joint investigation to this end."

Read the original article on Addis Standard.

More on This
Ethiopian Group Reports Killings, PM Says Eritrea Was in Tigray
The Three Major Challenges Facing Ethiopia
UN Officials Allege Possible War Crimes in Ethiopia's Tigray
War of Words Over Massacre in Ethiopia's Holy City
Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Addis Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Addis Standard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Billionaire Samad Rabiu's African Fund Will Give Out $100M Yearly
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Mourners Line Tanzanian Streets to Bid Magufuli Farewell
Kenya Confirms Presence of New Covid-19 Variants

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.