Nigeria: Big Brother Naija Returns With N90m Grand Prize

MultiChoice Nigeria has just announced that the sixth season of Big Brother Naija will be returning later this year.

The popular reality TV show has a tradition of topping prizes in new seasons and this year is not an exception.

The winner of this season will walk away with a grand prize of N90 million. Last year's winner went home with N85 million grand prize.

The company also said that it is offering customers on its DStv and GOtv platforms the opportunity to be among the first to be auditioned for the sixth season of the Big Brother Naija reality show.

BBNaija hopefuls who are 21 years or older and of Nigerian nationality with a valid Nigerian passport, will get an early audition when they pay on either DStv Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Confam, Yanga package or on GOtv Max or Jolli package between Wednesday, March 24 and Wednesday, March 31, 2021.

They are to send an email to AfricaMagicEvents@ng.multichoice.com with their name and smartcard or IUC number to receive a unique website link to fill out the registration form and complete the audition process.

The #BBNaijaEarlyAccess online auditions will also require interested participants to make a two-minute video stating why they should be picked to be a Housemate this season.

Further details of the season will be revealed in the coming days.