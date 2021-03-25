Nigeria: BBNaija - Organisers Announce N90 Million Grand Prize for Season 6

The popular reality TV show, which makes a return for a sixth season later this year, has already topped previous seasons.

Big Brother reality TV show, which makes a return for a sixth season later this year, has already topped previous seasons as MultiChoice Nigeria has also announced a grand prize of N90m-the highest in the show's history.

MultiChoice Nigeria has just announced that it is offering customers on its DStv and GOtv platforms the opportunity to be among the first to be auditioned for the sixth season of the Big Brother Naija reality show.

BBNaija hopefuls who are 21 years or older and of Nigerian nationality with a valid Nigerian passport, will get an early audition when they pay on either DStv Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Confam, Yanga package or on GOtv Max or Jolli package between March 24 and March 31, 2021.

After payment, they are to send an email to AfricaMagicEvents@ng.multichoice.com with their name and smartcard or IUC number to receive a unique website link to fill out the registration form and complete the audition process.

The #BBNaijaEarlyAccess online auditions will also require interested participants to make a two-minute video stating why they should be picked to be a Housemate this season.

26-year-old fast-rising rapper, Olamilekan 'Laycon' Agbeleshe, won the 2020 Big Brother Naija Lockdown edition.

Following his win, Laycon walked away with N30m cash prize; a two-bedroom apartment courtesy Revolution Plus; a top-of-the-range SUV from Nigerian automaker, Innoson Motors; a trip to Dublin courtesy Guinness; and home appliances courtesy Scanfrost.

Others are a trip to Dubai packaged by Travelbeta; a year's supply of Indomie noodles, Munch it, and Colgate toothpaste; a year's supply of Pepsi; a branded chiller; a trip to watch the UEFA Champions League finale; and a brand new Oppo mobile smartphone

