Nigeria: Niger Records Outbreak of Avian Flu

Pixabay
24 March 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

Poultries in the state are being infected by type A flu.

The Niger Government has announced the outbreak of avian influenza (flu) in a cluster of poultry farms in the state.

The Information Officer, Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries, Abubakar Kuta, stated this in a statement made available to reporters on Thursday in Minna.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that poultries in the state were being infected by type A flu.

The statement disclosed that thousands of birds in the state, worth millions of naira, had been lost to the flu.

It advised poultry farmers to be vigilant and to report any incident of sudden high mortality of their birds to the ministry.

The statement advised farmers to maintain strict farm hygiene, restrict movement of vehicles and people into their farms.

It also advised them to disinfect farm premises and utensils to check the transmission of the virus.

It also cautioned farmers against the exchange of egg crates and other equipment from other farms.

The statement advised the public and livestock marketers to minimise contacts with sick and dead birds.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mourners Line Tanzanian Streets to Bid Magufuli Farewell
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
An Emotional Send-Off for Zimbabwean Actress Anne Nhira

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.