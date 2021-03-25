Egypt: Massive Container Ship Runs Aground, Blocks Traffic in Suez Canal

Mmelouk/Wikimedia Commons
The Suez Canal (file image)
24 March 2021
Voice of America (Washington, DC)
By VOA News

Operators of a 400-meter cargo ship say their vessel lost power and ran aground sideways in the Suez Canal, blocking a crucial waterway that is responsible for up to 12 percent of the world's total trade. The waterway links Europe and Asia.

But media reports say the MV Ever Given has been partially refloated after tugboats strained Wednesday to free it and that traffic is expected to resume soon. The vessel, operated by the Taiwan-based Evergreen Marine Corporation, ran aground Tuesday. Reports say the ship was heading northbound into the canal from the Red Sea when it lost power.

The reports say high winds blew the vessel, which is longer than the canal's width, sideways.

The Suez Canal Authority says about 50 ships a day pass through the 193-kilometer manmade waterway, connecting the Red Sea to the Mediterranean to the north. Dozens of ships were backed up because of the blockage.

Shipping companies tell the Reuters news agency some ships were being diverted to an older, alternative channel, while others were off loading cargo containers to trucks to get around the backup.

The canal is a major source of income for Egypt, which controls the waterway and collects an average of $700,000 per ship in tolls. The Suez Canal Authority says nearly 19,000 ships a year pass through it.

Read the original article on VOA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: VOA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Billionaire Samad Rabiu's African Fund Will Give Out $100M Yearly
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Mourners Line Tanzanian Streets to Bid Magufuli Farewell
Kenya Confirms Presence of New Covid-19 Variants

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.