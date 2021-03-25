Somalia: Fugitive Jubbaland Minister Surrenders, Madobe Fires Him

Pixabay
Somalia flag.
24 March 2021
The East African (Nairobi)
By Manase Otsialo

A fugitive Jubbaland minister has surrendered to the Mogadishu government bringing relief to northern Kenyan residents who have in the recent past said he was a security threat to them.

Mr Abdirashid Hassan Abdinur alias Abdirashid Janan has since been fired as the security minister by President Mohamed Madobe of Somalia's Jubbaland State after it emerged that he was secretly talking to Mogadishu.

"If what we are hearing is true then our business will run uninterrupted between Mandera, Kismayu [Jubbaland capital] and other towns neighbouring Kenya," said Mr Hassan Abdinur, a resident of Kenya's Mandera County.

According to Mr Abdinur, the runaway minister has caused more than enough harm in Mandera.

"Having him sacked or even being hosted by Mogadishu is God sent, we have known no peace for the past two years," he claimed.

Mr Janan crossed into Mandera in December 2019 after escaping from a Mogadishu jail where he faced criminal charges.

A section of security officers that had crossed into Mandera with him clashed with the Somalia National Army in March 2020, a fight that affected Mandera town.

A year later, the Federal Government of Somalia sent in more military officers and another fight broke out. It was during the January clash that Mr Janan lost a majority of his soldiers to the army.

Most of the fighters loyal to the fugitive minister were arrested while others surrendered.

"This wanted minister has been weakened at the moment and the only option for him was to surrender," said Mr Ali Hassan, a resident of Bulahawa in Somalia.

According to Mr Hassan, the sacked minister used proxies and his clan elders to strike a deal with President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo.

"It remains unclear if this is a trap but with the elders being involved then it is a sign that the minister could be at peace," he said.

In Mandera, Mr Janan's Kapedo camp was yet to be closed despite the reported developments.

"We are waiting to see what will happen to his soldiers but most definitely they will cross into Bulahawa to join the FGS security camps," said Mr Abdi Abukar.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: East African

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Billionaire Samad Rabiu's African Fund Will Give Out $100M Yearly
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Mourners Line Tanzanian Streets to Bid Magufuli Farewell
Kenya Orders Closure of Dadaab, Kakuma Refugee Camps

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.