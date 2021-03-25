Malawi-Scotland Partnership Youth Ambassadors Launch School Outreach Programme - Donate Ppe, Inspire Pupils to Work Hard in School

Youth ambassadors for the Malawi- Scotland Partnership (MaSP) have launched a school outreach programme designed to equip rural-based public schools with materials and correct information about Covid-19 so that they can prevent the spread of the pandemic.

To mark the launch, the MaSP Climate Change project coordinator, Hendricks Nkhata, last week handed over 550 masks, buckets and hand wash soap to Mtemambalame Full Primary School in the outskirts of Malawi's capital, Lilongwe.

Nkhata emphasized that MaSP, as an organization that champions the rights of people, communities and the nation a large, will keep on initiating programmes and initiatives aimed to transform the lives of the youth in Malawi.

The ambassadors also delivered motivational talk to Standards 7 and 8 pupils, encouraging and inspiring them to work hard in their studies in order to achieve their dreams and ambitions.

MaSP youth ambassador Edward Chidombe Msiska emphasized the need for the students to have self-confidence and believe in themselves and never to lose hope because they come from underprivileged schools.

"Even your family background should not limit your vision," he said.

Teachers at Mtemambalame Full Primary School commended the partnership for the donation. They said Mtemambalame is one of the most sidelined schools in Lilongwe when it comes to delivery of support of any kind.

"The donation will have a very big positive impact as some learners failed to attend classes just because they don't have a face mask or their mask is out of use mostly the single-use masks," said the head teacher of the school.

Meanwhile, MaSP has indicated that it will donate more supplies to nine schools. The donation will distributed as follows: two schools in the Northern Region, four schools in the Central Region and three in the Southern Region.

MaSP is a Malawian-owned and a Malawian led national network, which exists to support, inspire and develop links that benefit both Scottish and Malawian people.

The partnership provides training and capacity building, resulting in less duplication, sharing of relevant skills and experience and the establishment of a resource base which enables vulnerable and isolated communities to be better equipped to counter poverty.