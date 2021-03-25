Nigeria: Imo Chief Judge Relocates High Court to Owerri Over Insecurity

25 March 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

Some youths, protesting the alleged killing of two siblings, had attacked the High Court recently and set it ablaze.

Citing insecurity, the acting Chief Judge of Imo State, Justice Ijeoma Oguguo, has relocated the Etiti High Court in Ihite-Uboma council area to Owerri High Court premises.

The decision was conveyed in a memo signed on her behalf by the Chief Registrar, C. N. Okereke, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday.

According to NAN, some angry youths from Ihite-Uboma had attacked the Etiti High Court recently and set it ablaze.

The youths, who were protesting the alleged killing of two siblings by police officers, also set ablaze the police divisional headquarters in the area.

The memo stated that the movement was temporary and was "as a result of the fire incident and safety of judicial workers".

