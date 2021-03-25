Tanzania: Ethiopia's President Promises Support to Mama Samia

24 March 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

Ethiopian President, Sahle-Work Zewde has congratulated President Samia Suluhu for her new role as the President of the United Republic of Tanzania.

On her Wednesday's tweet, President Sahle-Work revealed that she phoned Mama Samia to congratulate her and promised to support her.

"I wish her every success and assure her my full support," tweeted President Zewde.

President Samia Suluhu was sworn-in as the 6th President of Tanzania on the 19th of March following the death of President John Magufuli who passed away at Mzena Hospital in Dar es Salaam on the 17th of March, 2021.

