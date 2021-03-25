Tanzania: Befitting Adieu for Hero JPM

A GRIEF atmosphere gripped Mwanza City on Wednesday, as tens of thousands of mourners filled the streets, to bid a hero's farewell to fallen President Dr John Magufuli.

The Rock City came to a standstill from the wee hours with a sea of people filling all major roads and streets where the convoy of Magufuli's national flag-draped casket carried in a military motorcade passed through.

Many were weeping but eager to honour the fallen fifth-phase president as they lined up to have a glimpse of the coffin of one of the most iconic leaders of Africa. The mourners started to turn up as early as 5 a.m. to pay their last respects to the iconic statesman.

The lines, steeped in loyalty and grief, started at the Makongoro road connecting Mwanza Airport stretching up to Rock City Mall, off the road heading to CCM Kirumba Stadium, where Mwanza residents bid their emotional farewell.

Many saluted the president's remains, others wailed and some, overcome with emotions over the premature death of President Magufuli, wept uncontrollably.

The remains of former President Magufuli arrived in Mwanza from Zanzibar, where he lay in repose overnight.

At the CCM Kirumba Stadium, only a few officials led by Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa and Zanzibar Second Vice-President, Mr Hemed Suleiman Abdullah, and Mwanza Regional Commissioner (RC) Mr John Mongella paid their last respects.

There was no public viewing for the thousands of mourners who packed to brim one of the country's largest football stadia but Magufuli's national flag-draped casket was carried in a motorcade and driven through the stadium's track, taking five laps as ordinary citizens waved their final goodbye.

The Political Parties' Council's Chairperson, Mr John Shibuda, commented that every Tanzanian has a reason to cry for the late Magufuli, who demonstrated deep love for Tanzanians during his presidency.

He urged Tanzanians not to worry, saying the newly sworn in President, Ms Samia Suluhu Hassan has what it takes to lead the country to prosperity.

"Always, the President and Vice-President are twins. Once one has gone, nobody could easily note the difference as the one remaining will do his/her best to fill the gap. And, remember, the mother always stays close to her children and provides whatever services required.... Samia is a mother, who will provide us with everything, let us hope for the best," said Mr Shibuda.

He stressed that the new president is a veteran politician since the Afro-Shiraz Party's era, a situation that made her confident enough to lead the country.

"Mwanza people loved President Magufuli because he lived his life well and always protected the poor, marginalized and the weak... and this huge turnout is a testimony for our love," said a Mabatini resident Salim Abdallah.

"There is a genuine feeling of huge grief, that is not a formality, that is not outward-focused, but rather completely intimate," he said.

Another resident of Pasiansi Mwinula Robert said: "It's a terrible moment of sadness for Tanzania. Everyone is feeling it here... .. everyone is here because Magufuli loved this country; he sacrificed himself for his country."

A prominent businessman in Mwanza Mr Zulfikar Nanji, who also studied with Magufuli at Lake Secondary School in Mwanza, described the deceased as a man of great vision.

Mr Nanji said that the late Magufuli was a master of mathematics and chemistry.

"He liked to collaborate with his colleagues in discussions and always wished they could do better in their studies... he respected all people," Nanji said as his face etched with grief.

After the farewell event at the stadium, the casket was carried in a motorcade and driven through various streets of Ilemela and Nyamagana municipalities. The procession passed through Kirumba, Makongoro, Pasiansi, Buzuruga Bus Stand, Town Centre, Mabatini, Bugando Corner, Roundabout, Igogo and Makuyuni.

From there, the convoy proceeded to Nyegezi, Mkolani, Buhongwa, Nyashishi, Usagara, before starting the journey to Chato through Kigongo Ferry - Busisi, overlooking the ongoing construction of the modern and longest bridge christened after Magufuli.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Construction of the 3.2-kilometre Magufuli Bridge is among landmark projects initiated by the fallen leader. It is financed by the government at a cost of 699bn/-.

The procession on Wednesday stretched for miles. It covered almost 40 kilometres to reach Kigongo Ferry, as a sea of people, drivers, motorcyclists and cyclists trailing behind in an impromptu cortege.

In Sengerema District, the motorcade stopped at Busisi the home village of Dr Magufuli's widow Mama Janeth for ten minutes to allow mourners pay their tributes to the fallen president. A ten minutes stop was also done in the morning at the Nyamanoro area in Ilemela district Mwanza, where the late Magufuli had lived in the past.

After crossing the ferry, the convoy entered Sengerema District and proceeded to Geita Region and finally in Chato District ready for today's activities in which residents will pay their last respects.

Burial of the courageous leader, who heightened and earned the country much respect for his hard work, will be conducted at the ancestral graveyard in Chato on Friday. The late president Magufuli died of 'heart condition' known as chronic atrial fibrillation at the age of 61.