Tanzania: JPM Legacy Flies High, Say Envoys

TANZANIA's envoys overseas have vowed to uphold the late President John Magufuli's legacy through strengthening partnerships in promoting the country's economic diplomacy.

The country's Ambassador to Sweden, Dr Willibrod Slaa, said on Wednesday in Mwanza after paying his last respects to the body of the fallen president that Tanzania's representatives abroad owed the departed leader outstanding performance.

Dr Slaa paid tribute to former President Magufuli, noting that he was an outstanding leader who desired to boost the social-economic status of the Tanzanians.

He described ways envisioned by the former president to arrive at such development heights, including industrialisation and investment.

"I still remember when I was sworn in as ambassador among directives given were related to building up an economic diplomacy.

"As his representatives, he wanted us to look for prospective major investors who can trade with the Tanzanians," said Dr Slaa.

According to the ambassador, the former leader was a visionary and strategic person; this can be witnessed on major improvements in the country's infrastructure and the revamping of the aviation sector.

He pointed out that the initiatives were focused on creating good investment environment to attract more investors, hence, building the country's economy.

Tanzani's Ambassador to France Samwel Shelukindo said the six-year period the late Magufuli served, inspired them. He showed that he was serious in taking the country to the next level of development as he was serious, committed and no-nonsense leader.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"He showed us that no challenge is too great when purpose and commitment come together. He embodied integrity and showed us that the most important thing we could ever build is an enduring legacy of self-reliance and confidence," said Ambassador Shelukindo over a telephone interview.

"During his leadership, he created an enabling environment that attracted investors, this includes fighting corruption and removing some bottlenecks," he added.

"We have seen an increased number of tourists visiting our country. For instance French tourists visiting Tanzania have increased from 24,000 in 2016 to 56,000 in 2019."

On his part, Mr Mbelwa Kairuki, the country's Ambassador to China, said through a twitter post that "We have lost a formidable pillar in the struggle for our total independence.

"We will forever remember his great efforts and contribution to the social-economic development of our nation. What the late President Magufuli sought to do for us will not be buried with his mortal remains."

He pointed out that the country shall honour him by continuing with the struggle for the real economic emancipation of the people.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the First Lady Mama Janet Magufuli and the entire family. RIP Dr John Pombe Magufuli," noted Ambassador Kairuki.