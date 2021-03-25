Tanzania: 'Jpm Touched Our Hearts and Lives'

THE departed fifth-phase President John Magufuli was a dynamic leader who left an indelible mark on the entire country, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa said yesterday.

The Premier said his devotion to work for Tanzanians has left a mark in the hearts and lives of his people and that is why his demise is grieved by people from all walks of life, including those in rural areas.

The PM made the remarks while addressing Mwanza residents who flocked CCM Kirumba Stadium to bid their final farewell to President John Magufuli who died last week in Dar es Salaam from heart complications.

Thousands of residents lined up in the streets of Mwanza City to pay their final goodbye to the fallen president as the body was transported by road to his home village of Chato for burial scheduled for tomorrow.

Mr Majaliwa who is a chairperson of the national funeral committee said that Mwanza is a historic place for Dr Magufuli because he lived and worked in the region for a long time.

"Our beloved President was a dynamic leader, he built relationships with different people... during his service he did great things which have left a mark in all Lake Zone regions and the country in general," Mr Majaliwa said.

Conveying condolences on behalf of President Samia Suluhu Hassan, he called upon Mwanza residents to be patient, stand together and show love to each other as they mourn the passing of former President John Magufuli.

He said every citizen should continue praying for Dr Magufuli for his soul to rest in eternal peace.

After leaders paid their last respects at the stadium, residents were given the chance to also bid final farewell by waving to the late president's motorcade as it made its way in various streets in Mwanza City and its environs.

The body of Dr Magufuli was transported to his homestead, Chato, through Kigongo-Busisi Bridge. The motorcade of the late president stopped at the deceased's widow Mama Janeth Magufuli at Busisi Town to allow elders, relatives, friends and other residents to pay their final respects.

Thereafter the motorcade headed to Sengerema District and then Geita through Katoro and it was expected to arrive at the deceased's homeland in Chato on Wednesday evening.

Earlier, the Premier led various leaders and residents in Mwanza region to receive the body of the fallen President at Mwanza Airport.

The Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office -Policy, Parliamentary Affairs, Labour, Employment, Youth and the Disabled, Ms Jenista Mhagama said that Mwanza residents had a great contribution in raising Dr Magufuli as a true patriot for Tanzania and Africa in general.

"We shall never forget Mwanza residents when we talk about Dr Magufuli because they had great contribution in promoting his leadership talent...he was born in Chato but you (Mwanza) raised him by cooperating with other areas in the country," Ms Mhagama noted.

She said Dr Magufuli will be remembered because he has left a mark in the lives and hearts of Tanzanians... "we shall honour his legacy."

She commended Mwanza authorities and other leaders in the Lake Zone for cooperating with the national funeral committee in preparations for the burial of Dr Magufuli.