Tanzania: Congolese Businesspersons Salute Magufuli

THE Congolese business community in Tanzania has expressed its sadness following the death of former President John Magufuli, saying it would remember him for supervising various matters related to their businesses in the country.

The community, Business Congolese International (BCI), consists of exporters and importers through the Dar es Salaam port. It said on Wednesday that Dr Magufuli has left a legacy to Tanzanians and the world at large due to many things he did during his life.

"His death is a big blow to Congolese business people ," BCI president Mukendi Godefroid said. He, however, said "we have trust on his successor President Samia Suluhu Hassan that under her leadership things would move in the right direction." "We believe that all good things would still be done in this country under President Samia Suluhu Hassan," Mr Godefroid said during an interview in Dar es Salaam.

He said the death of Dr Magufuli has left a big gap not only to Tanzanians but also to Africans and the world at large due to his strong leadership. Mr Godefroid insisted that the nation has lost a hero and hardworking leader who sacrificed his life for the good of Tanzania.

"We send our condolences to President Samia Suluhu Hassan, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa and all government leaders and citizens for this demise. Dr Magufuli died at a time when the nation still needed him," he said.

BCI Deputy Chairman Mr John Kapeta, congratulated President Samia Suluhu Hassan for becoming the sixth and first female president, noting that she deserves and fits in the post.

"Mama Samia has worked with Dr Magufuli for over six years in the position of Vice President, therefore she was seeing everything that the late Dr Magufuli was doing. We believe that the same speed would continue and the nation would move ahead," Mr Kapeta said.

He said they were satisfied with cooperation existed between the late president and President Felix Tshisekedi, something which has strengthened cooperation between citizens of the two countries.