Tanzania: Grief - Stricken Chato Residents Receive Magufuli's Body

NO words can sufficiently describe the level of grief that Chato residents experienced on Wednesday as the body of the gallant son of Africa, the late President John Magufuli arrived at his birthplace ahead of burial ceremony scheduled on Friday.

Business came to a standstill in Chato, the hometown of the late President Magufuli with many houses closed as residents lined up in the streets to give a grand reception to their departed fellow citizen, who died on Wednesday last week.

He has several times been visiting his home village when on leave and other official trips, and his latest visit was in January but yesterday his fellow residents received him while in a casket.

Thousands of residents of different ages turned up along the roads that the motorcade carrying the body of Dr Magufuli passed to his home from Mwanza, where people paid their last respects at Kirumba Stadium.

Sombre mood engulfed Chato residents and many cried after the body arrived at around 6pm ahead of the final respect paying event today before his burial scheduled for tomorrow.

One of the residents, James Kwizela, a tricycle (bajaj) rider, said he was deeply saddened by the death of Dr Magufuli, who served them as a lawmaker for 20 years, with the area having recorded considerable achievements, especially road infrastructures.

"The Chato of today is completely different from how it looked in the past, we didn't have street lights, but now we have them...Chato has been beautified," he said.

Ms Martha Ruteremla, an entrepreneur in Chato, said Chato residents really loved their leader because of his kindness and caring for his people.

"Every time he came to Chato he would stop at Njia Panda area and greet us, he would listen to people's problems and address them," Ms Martha said.

She admitted that Dr Magufuli helped them with many things meant to improve socio-economic activities in the district, including building schools.

Primary school teacher, Mzee Deogratius Mutalemwa, who taught the late Dr Magufuli, said he was very shocked and saddened by the death of his former pupil who rose to a great leader in the nation and and an important person to the world.

He travelled from Muleba in Kagera to ensure that he doesn't miss paying his last respects to the departed Dr Magufuli.

"I have decided to come because the death of my former student has really touched me, considering that he has left good records of leadership for this country," he said.