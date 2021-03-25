Tanzania: Magufuli Fought for Self-Reliance - Kalemani

CHATO Member of Parliament and Minister of Energy Dr Medard Kalemani has said the late President Dr John Magufuli, apart from using his term of office to fully serve Tanzanians, he also prepared the nation to achieve its desire of becoming an independent nation.

He said this on Wednesday in an exclusive interview with the Daily News, explaining people's expectations after the tragedy that struck the nation.

According to Dr Kalemani, despite serving less than six years, the late President Magufuli left an indelible mark in Chato District and in the country in general.

He said during his presidency, the departed president prepared Tanzanians by laying emphasis on the importance of working hard and trusting God.

"He always ordered leaders and representatives of the people to work hard. It is better to remain united even after the tragic loss that has hit the nation," he said.

He said Tanzanians shouldn't be worried as the government is there to serve them.

"Let's continue having trust in the government and representatives of the people. Let's continue to trust them. Let's continue to be confident in ourselves, let's walk boldly as President Magufuli used to advise us. Let's put ourselves in hands of God first as he always insisted," Dr Kalemani said.

Dr Kelemani said Tanzania will remain united and Tanzanians will always remain as one. "Our current leaders will live and respect the ideas and opinions of our deceased leader."

He explained that the most important thing for the people of Chato is to cherish his vision, actions and thoughts, so that they last; and also continue to pray for him because he was a man who loved God and lived in the fear of God.

Dr Kalemani said as a representative of the people of Chato, he will continue to urge them to remain strong and united, peaceful and loving. He also assured Tanzanians who want to invest in Chato to do so as opportunities are aplenty.

Sumbawanga District Executive Director Nyange Msemakweli said he was so touched by this tragedy that he travelled from Sumbawanga to Chato as Dr Magufuli had a great development goal for the nation through his vision of an independent economy.

Meanwhile, Geita Regional Commissioner and Chairman of the Regional Defence and Security Committee, Robert Gabriel said that today is the official day for the people of Geita Region to pay their last respects to the late president; urging them to turn up in large numbers.

He said preparations for burial of Dr Magufuli have been completed.

"We have witnessed the whole world mourn; there are people who did not know him personally but through his work they have been saddened.

He added that the biggest challenge leaders have is to remain on the same lane of integrity, service and accountability in leadership.

"The only way to pay tribute to Dr Magufuli is for us leaders and Tanzanians in general to follow his leadership style.

He urged Tanzanians to continue praying for President Samia Suluhu Hassan in guiding this country.