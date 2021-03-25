Gambia: CAF C' License Coaching Course Enters Final Phase

The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) on Monday 22nd March, resumed its final phase of the ongoing CAF C" License Coaching Course.

The training, currently underway at the National Technical Training Center (NTTC) in Yundum, brought together thirty participants from various domestic league clubs and academies.

The participants held their first phase of the course earlier in January 2021 before going for a three-week recess and practical assignments.

Participants' work is currently been assessed by local instructors and will undergo series of further coaching trainings before their graduation schedule for 1 April 2021.

Participants will also undergo theory and practical examination, whereas attendance and participation will all be graded at the end of the course.