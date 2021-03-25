Gambian Teenage Striker Scores for Italian U19 Side

24 March 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.s. Camara

Gambian teenage striker, Bamba Susso scored for his Italian Under 19 team Pisa during their 3-1 away defeat to Crotone U19 side in their week-fourteen fixtures of the Italian Under 19 Youth League (Campionato Primavera 2) played at the Stadio Ezio Scida on Sunday.

The 18-year-old scored his side's consolation goal in the 81st minute of the game after conceding two late goals against Crotone.

Bamba has now scored four goals and produced two assists in 12 appearances for Pisa Under 19 side.

The defeat has dropped Bamba Susso and his team Pisa to eighth position with 14 points, leveled with Napoli and Cosenza, while Crotone moved to fifth position with 18 points after 12 matches.

Read the original article on The Point.

