Gambia: Meet Radymus, Gambian Dancehall Star in Switzerland

24 March 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Isatou Ceesay

It has been a while since Gambian dancehall star- Radymus released his last full-length album. Since then, the dancehall star has been working on spreading his wings by harnessing his talent, thereby promoting his music to a worldwide audience.

Born Musa Ndaw at Half Die, Banjul South, the reggae star started his musical career in 2002 when he realised he passion for music. Within a short time, he quickly crafted his skills and talents with a mission to be the voice of the poor and the oppressed.

In an interview with The Point, The Gambian star indicated that his debut album was titled 'Burning Fyah' and was produced by Legacy Crew Label in Geneva in 2006.

With 11 studio albums, Radymus as he is fondly called, over a short time was able to work with many reputable labels, like Governs Records, Legacy Records, Black and White Records.

"I have also collaboration with many international artistes. Some of the songs are out while others are not yet released such as: Jah Mason, Lutan Fyah and Anthony Cruz and Aline." he stated.

Radymus subsequently expressed his resolve to collaborate with his fellow Gambian artists someday, while urging the National Centre for Arts and Culture to do more so that artistes in the country can have their royalties.

