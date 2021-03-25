Gambia: Women's Division One League Produces Exhilarating, Electrifying Clashes

24 March 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Gibba

The 2020-2021 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Women's Division One League over the weekend produced exhilarating and electrifying encounters at QCity Sports Complex in Bijilo.

Reigning champions Red Scorpion snatched their first three points in the new league campaign after demolishing Kinteh's FC 12-0 in their opening league fixture.

The Gambia Armed Forces defeated City Girls 1-0 while Interior beat Immigration on the same score line.

Meanwhile, Abuko United defeated newly-promoted side Brikama United 1-0 to claim their premier victory in the new league season.

