Nigeria: Senate Okays Fund for Dead Military, Security Operatives' Families

The Senate yesterday passed for second reading, a bill seeking to establish a fund specifically to cater for the welfare of families of dead military and security personnel.

The bill for an Act to Establish the Families of Fallen Servicemen Support Fund was sponsored by Senator Abba Moro.

Moro told his colleagues that the piece of legislation, would, among other things, establish a fund to be known as 'The Families of Fallen Serviceman Support Fund.'

He said all monies prescribed under the Bill as donations, bequeaths, trusts, and contributions for the welfare of families of members of the armed forces and operatives of other security agencies who die in the line of duty including combat and non-combat duties, shall be paid into the fund.

He said, "We all know that coping with the death of loved ones is an enormous load to bear as it sparks traumatic heartbreaks that can lead to feelings of desertion or indignation in addition to deep poignancy.

"In the case of families of fallen heroes, it is even more burdensome because, in any of such circumstances of the loss of a loved one, a grieving spouse may have the additional responsibility of caring for the children."

He said leaders of the military widows association have stated that there were more than 11,000 registered members.

He added that "given the security situation in our dear country Nigeria, it has become pertinent to enact a law that will establish a Fund to take care of the welfare challenges facing the indigent families of security operatives who die in the line of duty."

Meanwhile, a bill seeking to amend the Police Service Commission Act, 2001, also scaled second reading during plenary yesterday.

Sponsor of the bill, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha said the amendment became imperative in view of holding the Police "accountable for their actions through both internal and external mechanisms."