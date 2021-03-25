Nigeria: Deteriorating Infrastructures Litter FCT, Reps Lament

The House of Representatives has observed that the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) and other agencies responsible for infrastructural development in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are failing in their responsibilities as the city is littered with deteriorating public infrastructure.

This was contained in a motion moved on the floor of the House by Rep Yusuf Ago Tajuddeen, who stated that dilapidated public infrastructure in the city was a major setback to its development and attraction of investment.

The motion noted that infrastructure decay had taken over the FCT as it was littered with bad roads, unchanneled drainage systems, uncleared debris, damaged and blocked manholes, ineffective streetlights and non-functional traffic lights.

"Abuja, which is recognised by various local and international peer review organisations as the most-modern, top quality and pace-setting events and conference hub of Africa, is now experiencing an all-time low in terms of infrastructure and environmental development.

"The present dilapidated conditions of public infrastructure in the city have the potential of slowing down meaningful investment and development in the city.

"Despite yearly budgetary allocations to the FCTA for the maintenance, rehabilitation and upgrade of infrastructure, the administration and relevant agencies have serially exhibited gross inefficiency, outright ineptitude and apparent non-commitment to their responsibilities," he added.

The House mandated its Committee on FCT to carry out a comprehensive investigation on the deteriorating state of public infrastructure in Abuja city and report back within two weeks for further legislative action.