Zimbabwe: Police Officer Up for Murder

A 36 year police officer based at ZRP Amaveni in Kwekwe has been arraigned before the courts facing murder charges after he shot dead a murder suspect.

According to the charge sheet are that on March 21, 2021 Constable Morris Bako was making a follow up on circumstances around the death of one Godfrey Manyanga who was allegedly hit by Honest Mbulavi now deceased.

"On the 21st day of March 2021at around 0200 hours, Godfrey Manyanga was drinking beer with Allen Bafana (45) of Amaveni Kwekwe and Farai Chihava of Gore Complex Amaveni, Kwekwe. Godfrey Manyanga had a misunderstanding with Honest Mbulavi and one Nxonxo NFPK over beer.

"Honest Mbulavi and Nxonxo started assaulting Godfrey Manyanga. Nxonxo slapped Godfrey Manyanga once on the face. Honest Mbulavi hit Godfrey Manyanga once on the face with fist. Godfrey Manyanga fell on his back and hit against a concrete floor with the back of his head.

"Honest Mbulavi and Nxonxo left Godfrey Manyanga lying down on the floor facing upwards and went to their homes. Allen Bafana together with Farai Chihava rendered Godfrey Manyanga first aid by pouring water over him and he did not wake up. Allen Bafana then proceeded to ZRP Amaveni on the same date at around 0230 hours and made a report," read the charge sheet

ZRP Amaveni DUB and CID details attended the scene and observed that Godfrey Manyanga lying on the floor facing upwards and had blood stains on the mouth and nose with a swollen occipital (back of the head). Manyanga was pronounced dead after being ferried to Kwekwe General Hospital.

A manhunt was made for Mbulavi was made by members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police including Constable Bako

"A follow up was made to Honest Mbulavi place of residence by a team of police officers namely Superintendent Makuni of Kwekwe DHQ, Inspector Maukazuva, Sgt Gava and accused person. Upon arrival, police knocked at Honest Mbulavi's door and he opened the door to check.

"He was advised of his arrest for murder. He attempted to retreat into his room and that is when accused who was armed with ZRP Mossberg serial number 493 fired one shot and hit Honest Mbulavi on the collar bone and he fell on the ground. Honest Mbulavi was then ferried to Kwekwe General Hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival."

The accused was arrested and detained at ZRP Kwekwe Central facing Murder charges under case number DB499/21. The mossberg shotgun was recovered and is held as exhibit.