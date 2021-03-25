Gambia: Covid-19 - Gambia Registers 48 New Positive Cases

The Gambia has registered 48 new positive coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases ever confirmed in the country since March 2020 to 5, 303.

This is according to the 284 COVID-19 situation report of The Gambia for 22nd March 2021 (published on the 23rd March 2021).

The country's Ministry of Health added that no new COVID-related death was officially recorded, with the total deaths still at 161.

The country currently has 216 active cases.

One (1) COVID-19 patient was discharged from a treatment centre while 6 COVID-19 patients are currently on oxygen therapy