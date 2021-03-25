Gambia: Bench Warrant for NAWEC Qpower Bank Account Hackers

24 March 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Alagie Baba

A magistrate court in Banjul presided over by Principal Magistrate S. Jobarteh on Tuesday, issued a bench warrant of arrest for two non-Gambians who are accused of hacking NAWEC's Qpower Account.

The accused: Godwin Ojukun and Frederick Felix Chainacherem are charged with two counts of criminal offences relating to their alleged involvement in the hacking of the Qpower account. They now face conspiracy to commit a felony and money laundering charges.

Chief Inspector E. Sarr for the Inspector General of Police said the two are currently apprehended in Guinea Bissau awaiting extradition. He explained that the Interpol office in Banjul had requested for their extradition, but their counterparts in Bissau are requesting for a bench warrant of arrest from a court of law.

Sarr, in making the application for the bench warrant of arrest against the two accused persons, pleaded with the court to grant the application in order to extradite the two.

The principal magistrate said she was satisfied with the application adding it had merit. : In this regard, she granted the application and issued a bench warrant of arrest against the two accused persons.

On the first count, they were charged with conspiracy to commit felony. According to the particulars of offence, the two accused persons, in the year 2021 in Banjul and diverse places in The Gambia, conspired between themselves and jointly hacked the National Water and Electricity Company (NAWEC) Qpower bank account number 003101010102011137 at Agib Bank, knowing same to be proceed of a crime, for the purpose of concealing the illicit origin of the funds to evade traces.

On the second and final count, the two were charged with money laundering contrary to section 22 (a) and (b) of the Anti-Money Laundering Act Combatting Terrorist Finance Act 2012. According to the particulars of the offence, the two accused persons, in the year 2021 in Banjul and diverse places in The Gambia, jointly hacked the NAWEC Qpower bank account at Agib Bank, knowing same to have been the proceed of a crime, for the purpose of concealing the illicit origin of the funds to evade traces.

The case was adjourned to the 26th April 2021 at 10 am for mention and for further hearing. Media reports suggested that the amount hacked is believed to be to a tune of eight million dalasis. Foroyaa will continue to follow the case.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Billionaire Samad Rabiu's African Fund Will Give Out $100M Yearly
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Mourners Line Tanzanian Streets to Bid Magufuli Farewell
Kenya Orders Closure of Dadaab, Kakuma Refugee Camps

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.