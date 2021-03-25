Gambia: 22 Sanyang Youths in Court With Arson, 5 Other Charges

At least 22 youths of Sanyang village in the Kombo South District of the West Coast Region (WCR) were yesterday dragged to court in Brikama, The Point has been reliably informed.

The suspects are slammed with six count charges, including arson and five others; rioters demolishing buildings, rioters injuring, unlawful assembly and conspiracy to commit felony.

The case has been adjourned to today 24 March for continuation of hearing. The suspects are back to police custody.

The Sanyang incident which claimed the life of a Gambian has resulted in several acts of vandalism, attack and burning of the Police Station in Sanyang, looting and burning of a fishmeal processing factory, burning of tires on roads as well as numerous acts of destruction to properties.

Meanwhile, police preliminary investigation has led to the arrests of 50 individuals who are currently helping the police in their investigations.

According to the police, 22 individuals are among the arrested people, who are charged with offences under the criminal laws of The Gambia.