Liberia: Providing Safe Drinking Water, Hygiene and Sanitation Services to Over 30,000 People

The First Lady, Government of Liberia's WASH sector, and Development Partners unveil new water and sanitation facilities completed as part of Habitat's complex incremental slum upgrading.

Presided by the Chief Guest, first Lady of the Republic of Liberia, Hon. Clair Marie Weah, and the Deputy Minister for Urban Affairs, Paulita Wie, were present at the dedication event in Peace Island. Other dignitaries and government officials from the National WASH Commission, EPA, Libera Water and Sewerage Corporation and Monrovia City Corporation, Paynesville City Corporation, partner organization, civil society and community representatives gathered in Peace Island to unveil new water and sanitation facilities. The projects wereconstructed with funding from OPEC Fun for International Development and complimented by Cities Alliance and ADH Germany in partnership with the Government of Liberia for the people of Peace Island in Congo Town Township-Monrovia under Liberia Country Program.

Partner organizations have constructed a community social hall, infrastructure facilities, Through Habitat for Humanity, the project implemented by World Hope International and YMCA includes a community social hall that was dedicated by H.E The President of the Republic of Liberia on March 5th 2021; A standalone mini water project with two high-yielding boreholes;solar pump systems to provide safe drinking water to over 30,000 people; an elevated water reservoir with six poly tanks; three water kiosks with a distribution network to all facilities constructed under the program; two newly constructed Bio-Eco sanitation Toilets and two renovated community toilets.

For the first time in history of Peace Island, a complete solid waste management system involving primary waste collection, waste removal services, recycling and composting was implemented.

A community clean-up campaign carried out in December 2020 helped to remove over 63,000 cubic meters of waste from the area. To facilitate the process, a modern reinforced concrete bin was constructed and installed with skip buckets while 40 community dwellers were hired by City Sanitation services, the Community based enterprise rendering waste collection from households.

All the facilities are operated through community-based enterprises, supervised by the Community Project Management under the guidance of the Township Commissioner and relevant technical line ministries. Through YMCA, the community carried on sanitation and hygiene promotion activities at the peak of COVID-19 pandemic. By observing hygiene and sanitation practices residents of Peace Island were able to disrupt the spread of the virus in their community.

"To meet the housing needs of the growing urban slum population, basic services and infrastructure development, interventions are necessary at community level, a market-based approach for sustained service delivery and as well as policy, regulation and enabling environment," says Mathew Ndote, the Chief of Party at Habitat for Humanity International. "I am really happy that our project has demonstrated how to tackle these problems and found solutions to complex urban challenges at multiple levels. We know that it is possible to transforms urban slums into a decent place to live."

Access to adequate and affordable housing and upgrading of slum settlements is a core component of achieving inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable cities, as envisioned in the New Urban Agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals. However, cities are still struggling in achieving this goal.