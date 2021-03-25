Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

24 March 2021
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Twenty patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers and OPD Services in Gash Barka, Central, Anseba, Northern Red Sea, and, Southern Regions.

Out of these, seven patients are from Quarantine Centers in Ali Ghidir (3), Adibara (2), Ghirmaika (1), and, Om-Hajer (1), in Gash Barka Region. Six patients are from Quarantine Centers and OPD Services in Asmara, Central Region. Three patients are from the Quarantine Center in Keren, Anseba Region. Three patients are from Quarantine Centers in Karora (2), and Ghindae (1), Northern Red Sea Region. The last patient is from a Quarantine Center in Mendefera, Southern Region.

On the other hand, thirty nine patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Central (21), and, Gash Barka (18), Regions have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients to-date has accordingly risen to 2962, while the number of deaths stands at eight.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date has increased to 3183.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

24 March 2021

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Shabait

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Billionaire Samad Rabiu's African Fund Will Give Out $100M Yearly
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Mourners Line Tanzanian Streets to Bid Magufuli Farewell
Kenya Orders Closure of Dadaab, Kakuma Refugee Camps

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.