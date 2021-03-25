Ethiopia Won't Compromise On Sovereignty - Premier

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia values partnership and peace ,but will never compromise on defending its sovereignty, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) said yesterday while responding to MPs' queries on current affairs during the 6th year and 11th ordinary session of the House of Peoples' Representatives.

"I would rather give my neck to scythe than be an errand . We are poor and need to work in partnership with well- off countries to lift out of poverty . But we never accept any kind of support at the expense of our national dignity," he added.

Ethiopia is keen on working with a given country in strengthening peace and cooperation based on international laws but never tolerate countries that are attempting to intervene in internal affairs, he underlined.

The prime minister mentioned three types of foreign entities who positively or negatively affect Ethiopia. Some of them have stood by side of Ethiopia during challenging times since they have better understanding about the successful history and bright future of the country, he stated.

Others are trying to twist arms to achieve their narrow interest, he,said adding :"They have their own interest, so do we. And we will continue to find middle ground in this regard through negotiation. But there is no room for domination."

As to him, the third ones are striving to dismantle the nation working day in and day out and allocating huge finance .

But, all have to know that Ethiopia is a country that has managed to annihilate the junta that planned to destroy not only the nation but also the region within three weeks. Ethiopia is the land of the brave and its people never negotiate over national sovereignty, Abiy emphasized.

The government has also proved the world that it is capable of feeding four million people with three moth preparation. Ethiopia has passed through various challenges including natural devastations and manmade obstacles for years, according to the premier.

"I am confident enough that Ethiopia will never collapsed because we have passed through various challenges for several years. Therefore, nothing will threaten our country's existence anymore."

Ethiopia has its own unique values that enabled the nation to pass all challenges based on these fundamentals. Ethiopians have moral high ground that's why they have won the recent operation over the junta within the three weeks, he mentioned.