Gambia: Fresh UTG Student Seeks Financial Assistance to Pursue Degree in Accountancy

A newly admitted student of the University of The Gambia (UTG), Fatoumatta S. Trawally, is seeking financial assistance to pursue a Bachelor of Science program in Accountancy.

Ms. Trawally, a 2020 graduate of Sheikh Hamdan Senior Secondary School, bagged 8 credits and a pass in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

She is supposed to commence studies during the 2020/2021 academic year, but due to financial constraint, Ms. Trawally is unable to pay her tuition fees.

"Tuition fees for your programme of studies, is D34, 900 per annum. Other costs/fees include: (Student Union Fee, Development Fee, Technology Fee, and Library Fee) D1200," her admission letter indicated.

Ms. Trawally will not be allowed to register for any course unless he/she has presented evidence of payment of tuition fees or scholarship award from the Government.

She is soliciting financial support from any Samaritan and Non-Government Organizations to accomplish her tertiary education at the UTG.

For any assistance, Ms. Trawally can be reached on the following numbers: 2947358 and 7322011.