Tanzania: Boxing, Judo Coaches Optimistic About Securing Games Qualifying Marks

24 March 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Imani Makongoro

Dar es Salaam — As 120 days left before the start of the summer Olympics Games in Tokyo, Japan, various coaches are still optimistic about securing qualifying marks ahead of the multisport event scheduled to start from July 23 to August 8.

Tanzania is one of the 206 nations expected to compete in the Olympic Games and so far Alphonce Simbu and Failuna Matanga have secured their qualifications.

The multisport event will feature not less than 11,091 athletes from various countries. A total of 339 events in 33 different sports are expected to take place in the event. Apart from the two runners, Tanzania is also seeking qualifications from other sports namely Judo, amateur boxing and swimming.

Speaking yesterday, Judo's national team head coach Zaidy Hamis said 12 players are in off camp training and expects to see six judokas to search for slots for the Tokyo Games.

"We have six judokas who will search for qualifying marks. Most of the judokas are in top shape and believe to meet the qualifying marks for the Games," said Hamis.

He said Abdulrabi Alawi, Anangisye Pwele and Andrew Thomas did well in the just ended fifth regional Africa Cup of Nations and give them hope to secure the qualifying marks. "We hope the judokas perform well in Morocco's qualifying events. There are four players who won silver medals and others who did not win medals but reached a good level, all will enter camp and whoever does well will get a chance to represent the country," he said. On amateur boxing, coach David Yombayomba said his boxers showed good standards against Zimbabwean opponents and he believes they will make it.

