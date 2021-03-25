Tanzania: Outpouring of Grief and Emotions As Magufuli's Body Arrives in Chato

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa and his wife, Mary Majaliwa pays their last respects to the body of fallen President John Magufuli at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Saturday 20, March 2021.

Tanzania is in mourning but for Chato it is more than that, for this is the last time they will ever get to see their beloved son, former President John Magufuli.

Here is the funeral programme:

March 20: The body will be taken to Lugalo Military Hospital then St Peter's Catholic Church in Dar es Salaam before proceeding to Uhuru Stadium for Tanzanian leaders to pay their last respects.

March 21: Public pays respects at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

March 22: Body flown to Dodoma for paying of last respects by public. Also a public holiday.

March 23: Body to be transferred to Zanzibar for locals to pay their last respects.

March 24: Public to pay last respects in Mwanza before transfer of body to Chato.

March 25: Family and public to pay last respect in Chato.

March 26: Mass at Catholic Church in Chato followed by burial at his home. Also a public holiday.