Tanzania: Samia Can Deliver, Says Mwinyi As Zanzibar Bids JPM Farewell

Dar es Salaam — Zanzibar President Hussein Ali Mwinyi exuded confidence yesterday that Tanzania's development trajectory, as envisioned by the late John Magufuli, would be completed under the leadership of President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

He said this when he led thousands of Zanzibaris in paying their last respects to Magufuli at the Amaan Stadium in the Isles.

The event, the third to be held after residents of Dar es Salaam and Dodoma paid their last respects, was attended by, among others, the chairperson of the Funeral Committee, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa.

Leadership experience

In his speech, Dr Mwinyi, who doubles as the chairman of the Revolutionary Council, said many more initiatives similar to what Dr Magufuli had established would be launched and implemented without any problems as he believed in the leadership experience of President Hassan.