Liberia: Unanswered Questions On the Ebola Outbreak

Now that some credible and informed professionals in the international community, are 'shedding light' on the real cause of the worst outbreak of a lethal virus in history, we, as bona fide members of the First estate are compelled by our adherence to our professional ethics to help carry this very important message to our people.

As we continue to publish this emerging facts on the real cause of this life destroying outbreak among our people, we do hope and sincerely expect that our national leaders in particular will take due note and behave responsibly in the discharge of their solemn duty not only to seek the welfare of their people but that they will also diligently protect the sacred lives of their respective subjects.

Below is the continuation of the expose' of the real culprits behind the outbreak of the lethal Ebola virus in the Republics of Guinea, Liberia, Sierra Leone and the obvious social; economic and national health implications for the rest of mankind. (TPG)

"Because of the widespread loss of life, fear, physiological trauma, and despair among Liberians and other West African citizens, it is incumbent that a concerted contribution to the resolution of this devastating situation, which may continue to recur, if it is not properly and adequately confronted.

"EBOLA IS A GENETICALLY MODIFIED ORGANISM (GMO)"

"EBOLA HAS A TERRIBLE HISTORY, AND TESTING HAS BEEN SECRETLY TAKING PLACE IN AFRICA"

"SITES AROUND AFRICA, AND IN WEST AFRICA, HAVE OVER THE YEARS BEEN SET UP FOR TESTING EMERGING DISEASES, ESPECIALLY EBOLA"

"THE NEED FOR LEGAL ACTION TO OBTAIN REDRESS FOR DAMAGES AND DEATHS INCURRED DUE TO THE PERPETUATION OF INJUSTICE IN THE DEATH, INJURY AND TRAUMA IMPOSED ON LIBERIANS AND OTHER AFRICANS BY THE EBOLA AND OTHER DISEASE AGENTS."

"AFRICAN LEADERS AND AFRICAN COUNTRIES NEED TO TAKE THE LEAD IN DEFENDING BABIES, CHILDREN, AFRICAN WOMEN, AFRICAN MEN, AND THE ELDERLY. THESE CITIZENS DO NOT DESERVE TO BE USED AS GUINEA PIGS!"

"The world must be alarmed. All Africans, Americans, Europeans, Middle Easterners, Asians, and people from every conclave on Earth should be astonished. African people, notably citizens more particularly of Liberia, Guinea and Sierra Leone are victimized and are dying every day. Listen to the people who distrust the hospitals, who cannot shake hands, hug their relatives and friends during the worst crisis to hit the Mano River Union".

"Hundreds of thousands people died tragically needing our help. The countries are poor and could not afford the whole lot of personal protection equipment (PPE) that the situation required. The threat is real, and it is larger than a few African countries".

"The challenge is global, and assistance is needed from everywhere, including China, Japan, Australia, India, Germany, Italy, and even kind-hearted people in the U.S., France, the U.K., Russia, Korea, Saudi Arabia, and anywhere else whose desire is to help. The situation is bleaker than can be imagined from the outside, and we must provide assistance however we can".

"To ensure a future that has less of this kind of drama, it is important that we now demand that our leaders and governments be honest, transparent, fair, and productively engaged. They must answer to the people. Please stand up to stop Ebola testing and the spread of this dastardly disease" commented DR. CYRIL E. BRODERICK, SR. Dr. Broderick is a scientist, who has taught for many years at the Agricultural College of the University of Delaware

The World Health Organization believes there may have been twice as many actual Ebola cases as were reported. The Centers for Disease Control reported that the number could have reached 1.4 million by January 2015 if massive, effective and immediate actions were not taken.

As focus was placed on treating the disease, some questioned its true origin, its spread, what was being or should have been done to curb its spread and its ultimate purpose. Not everyone is convinced Ebola came from infected Central African fruit bats and was transmitted by humans who ate infected meat or infected animals.

There is continuing skepticism about the disease mysteriously making its way from Zaire to Liberia through animal transmission without significant infections in countries along the way. Those who reject the Western view or have questions are not willing to easily stop sounding the alarm--and with valid reasons.

"There is no natural disease called Ebola," according to Dr. Abdul Alim Muhammad, Minister of health and human services for the Nation of Islam. He called Ebola a "weaponized virus" rooted in chemical and biological weapons research by Germany in the 1930s and perfected in the United States.

It is a weapon that can be used to depopulate, weaken and dominate nations, he said.

There are 'stories' of the U.S. Department of Defense funding Ebola trials on humans, trials which started just weeks before the Ebola outbreak in Guinea and Sierra Leone. The reports continue and state that the DOD gave a contract worth $140 million Dollars to Tekmira, a Canadian pharmaceutical company, to conduct Ebola research.

Where did the EBOLA come from? Why and how did it hit West Africa, particularly the Mano River countries of Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone?

Already, speculations abound as to the origin and most importantly the motive behind the outbreak of deadly EBOLA virus. There are now dozens of websites publishing what they say are, by all accounts, some sinister and or insidious motives behind the Ebola breakout.

The EBOLA outbreak in early 2014 coincided with three separate vaccination campaigns in the Mano River region: a cholera oral vaccine effort by Medicines' Sans Frontiers under the WHO; and UNICEF-funded prevention programs against meningitis and polio:

Since the breakout of this lethal virus in the forest region of the Republic of Guinea, in an area where the French were conducting biomedical research, there continues to be strong suspicions on that country's former colonial master in the ongoing media probe into the motive behind the breakout of the notorious Ebola virus in West Africa.

This report By: Dr. Cyril Broderick, Professor of Plant Pathology,

uncovered the French connection to the African Ebola pandemic.