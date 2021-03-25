Liberia: 20 Housing Units for Nurses in T'burg

President George Manneh Weah on Wednesday told the people of Tubmanburg that he will construct 20 housing units for nurse at the government-run hospital.

President Weah made the statement after he visited the hospital and was greeted with a number of complains and requests ranging from lack of electricity, water, vehicles among others.

Earlier, he was briefed by a senior head of the hospital as dozens of nurses and patients stood in anticipation to hear words of happiness from him.

"I listened to all that you have said. I will construct twenty (20) housing units for nurses to live in," he said as dozens of them cheered for the president.

"This will start now. When I say now, I mean now," he said.

Later, the president instructed the head of Liberia Community and Empowerment for communities-LACE to instruct him.

Mr. Pepsi Yekeah, head of LACE told this paper that his team will carry out assessment of the area very soon so that they will start with the construction.

After the announcement, a number of patients spoke to The New Republic. "We are happy about what the president said. Many people have not been able to address our plight, but president Weah has been able to do it, "Miata Johnson who has gone for treatment said.

Another one, David Hills said, "for me, I know that this president is a man of development. When he said he will do it, he will do it. So, we are happy about the announcement he made."

Earlier in the day, president Weah appeared on the local radio, Radio Bomi in which he praised the people of Bomi for their resilience.

He said, "the people of Bomi are resilience. They should continue to keep the peace and remain hopeful."

"We are happy to be here. COVID tried to stop us, but with the help of God, it did not happen," president Weah said.