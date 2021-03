The Ndola High Court has ordered former Roan Member of Parliament (MP) Chishimba Kambwili to stop masquerading as National Democratic Congress (NDC) president.

Judge Mary Mulanda further ruled on Tuesday that Kambwili should desist from purporting to make any decisions or take any steps or actions in the name of or on behalf of NDC until full determination of the matter or until further order of the court.

