Kenya/Egypt: Olunga to Captain Kenya Against Egypt

Michael Olunga says he is 'excited' to lead Kenya in Thursday's high-stakes 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualification match against Egypt in Nairobi.

The clash is set for the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, from 6pm.

Olunga, arguably's Kenya's most reliable player at the moment has been handed the captain's armband in the absence of Victor Wanyama who is conspicuously absent.

"First of all getting called up to the national team is a huge responsibility because you are representing the country. I feel honoured to be selected by the coach to lead the team," he said.

Olunga who's previously featured for Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League sides Gor Mahia and Tusker, is among the most experienced players in the squad with 41 caps and 18 goals.

"Of course being among one of the experienced players in the team, I will try to influence the young boys," he added.

Despite Olunga's presence, the Harambee Stars squad is missing a number of key players including Turkey-based midfielder Johanna Omollo, Eric Johanna who is based in Sweden, plus Ayub Timbe who recently signed for Japan club Vissel kobe.

Kenya and Egypt drew 1-1 the last time these sides played in Alexandria in 2019.

Egypt arrived in Nairobi on Wednesday night ahead of this clash.

The Pharaohs squad has some star-studded names in their line-up including Liverpool's Mo Salah and Mo Elneny who also plies his trade in the English Premier League, at Arsenal.