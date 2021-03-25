Kenya/Egypt: Olunga to Captain Kenya Against Egypt

24 March 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Derrick Bacha

Michael Olunga says he is 'excited' to lead Kenya in Thursday's high-stakes 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualification match against Egypt in Nairobi.

The clash is set for the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, from 6pm.

Olunga, arguably's Kenya's most reliable player at the moment has been handed the captain's armband in the absence of Victor Wanyama who is conspicuously absent.

"First of all getting called up to the national team is a huge responsibility because you are representing the country. I feel honoured to be selected by the coach to lead the team," he said.

Olunga who's previously featured for Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League sides Gor Mahia and Tusker, is among the most experienced players in the squad with 41 caps and 18 goals.

"Of course being among one of the experienced players in the team, I will try to influence the young boys," he added.

Despite Olunga's presence, the Harambee Stars squad is missing a number of key players including Turkey-based midfielder Johanna Omollo, Eric Johanna who is based in Sweden, plus Ayub Timbe who recently signed for Japan club Vissel kobe.

Kenya and Egypt drew 1-1 the last time these sides played in Alexandria in 2019.

Egypt arrived in Nairobi on Wednesday night ahead of this clash.

The Pharaohs squad has some star-studded names in their line-up including Liverpool's Mo Salah and Mo Elneny who also plies his trade in the English Premier League, at Arsenal.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Billionaire Samad Rabiu's African Fund Will Give Out $100M Yearly
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Mourners Line Tanzanian Streets to Bid Magufuli Farewell
Kenya Orders Closure of Dadaab, Kakuma Refugee Camps

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.